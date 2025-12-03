Is Microblading Permanent? Pros, Cons & Breakdown
Curious about microblading? Here’s a quick guide to what the treatment involves, from results to microblading eyebrows cost and long-term expectations.
Microblading is a semi-permanent technique that shapes and fills brows using fine, hair-like strokes.
At its core, microblading uses a handheld tool to deposit pigment into the skin, creating a fuller, defined brow that looks natural.
Your artist maps your brows, discusses shade and symmetry, and answers questions like what is microblading and whether the treatment suits your skin type.
After numbing, the expert draws strokes, layers pigment, and perfects your arches. The session is usually painless and precise.
No, it’s semi-permanent. The pigment fades gradually depending on skin type, lifestyle, and aftercare.
In India, eyebrow microblading cost varies widely. Pricing depends on the clinic, artist expertise, and the number of follow-up sessions.
Common microblading side effects include redness, slight swelling, and temporary scabbing. Choosing a certified artist reduces risk significantly.
Wondering how long does microblading last? Results typically stay fresh for 12–24 months before needing a touch-up.
Avoid sweating, makeup, and water exposure for a few days. Follow all aftercare steps to ensure your microblading heals evenly and lasts longer.
It’s ideal if you want natural, low-maintenance brows. If you’re unsure, explore more guides on brow shaping, semi-permanent makeup, and beauty treatments.