Is Microblading Permanent? Pros, Cons & Breakdown

Curious about microblading? Here’s a quick guide to what the treatment involves, from results to microblading eyebrows cost and long-term expectations.

Shreya Srisrimal
Dec 03, 2025, 09:39 AM
What Is Eyebrow Microblading?

Microblading is a semi-permanent technique that shapes and fills brows using fine, hair-like strokes.

How Microblading Works: The Process

At its core, microblading uses a handheld tool to deposit pigment into the skin, creating a fuller, defined brow that looks natural.

Consultation And Designing

Your artist maps your brows, discusses shade and symmetry, and answers questions like what is microblading and whether the treatment suits your skin type.

The Procedure Step-By-Step

After numbing, the expert draws strokes, layers pigment, and perfects your arches. The session is usually painless and precise.

Is Microblading Permanent?

No, it’s semi-permanent. The pigment fades gradually depending on skin type, lifestyle, and aftercare.

Eyebrow Microblading Cost

In India, eyebrow microblading cost varies widely. Pricing depends on the clinic, artist expertise, and the number of follow-up sessions.

Side Effects To Consider

Common microblading side effects include redness, slight swelling, and temporary scabbing. Choosing a certified artist reduces risk significantly.

How Long Does Microblading Last?

Wondering how long does microblading last? Results typically stay fresh for 12–24 months before needing a touch-up.

Aftercare Tips For Best Results

Avoid sweating, makeup, and water exposure for a few days. Follow all aftercare steps to ensure your microblading heals evenly and lasts longer.

Is Microblading Right For You?

It’s ideal if you want natural, low-maintenance brows. If you’re unsure, explore more guides on brow shaping, semi-permanent makeup, and beauty treatments.

