Is Vitamin C Really Good For Indian Skin? Here’s The Truth
Wondering is Vitamin C good for skin? Absolutely, but only if used right. This powerhouse ingredient helps Indian skin tackle dullness, pigmentation, and uneven tone like a pro.
Wondering is Vitamin C good for skin? Absolutely, but only if used right. This powerhouse ingredient helps Indian skin tackle dullness, pigmentation, and uneven tone like a pro.
Pollution, sun exposure, and stress can dull your glow. Dermatologist says Vitamin C serum is one of the best defences for urban Indian skin — it revives, repairs, and brightens.
Still unsure what is Vitamin C good for? It targets dark spots, acne scars, and hyperpigmentation. Regular use visibly improves clarity, making your complexion look luminous and even-toned.
Pair your Vitamin C serum with sunscreen daily. This duo shields skin from UV damage while locking in the Vitamin C benefits — keeping your glow strong all day.
Not all serums are equal! Look for stabilised Vitamin C (like L-Ascorbic Acid or Ethyl Ascorbic Acid) to prevent oxidation and skin damage. Always store it away from direct sunlight.
Skipping SPF after applying Vitamin C serum can undo all its good work. UV rays break down the formula faster, so sun protection isn’t optional — it’s essential.
Using Vitamin C in high humidity or during peak summer can irritate sensitive skin. Apply it in cooler hours or switch to a gentler derivative to stay protected.
Here’s a key dos and don’ts tip: don’t combine Vitamin C with AHAs, BHAs, or retinol. Mixing harsh actives can trigger redness or stinging, especially on reactive skin.
Confused about when to use Vitamin C serum, day or night? Try both — but night-time use gives skin a calm window to repair and absorb the antioxidants fully.