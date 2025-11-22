Is Your Shampoo Routine Secretly Ageing Your Hair?
Your wash routine could be doing more harm than good. Learning how to use shampoo and conditioner correctly can completely transform your hair care routine.
Strong hair starts at the scalp. A gentle cleansing method suits both a hair care routine for men and a hair care routine for women, keeping roots balanced and fresh.
Switching to sulphate-free formulas makes a visible difference. The benefits of sulphate free shampoo include less dryness, better shine, and healthier lengths over time.
Your daily hair care routine doesn’t need daily washing. Adjust based on your hair type, lifestyle, and climate to avoid unnecessary wear.
Detangle before cleansing, then massage in your shampoo gently. This simple step supports healthier strands and stops unnecessary breakage.
Apply shampoo to the scalp only, that’s where oil builds up. Understanding how to use shampoo and conditioner properly means using less product, more effectively.
Knowing how to use hair conditioner is key: apply it only from mid-length to ends to avoid weighing down your roots and to lock in hydration.
A quick cool-water rinse smooths the cuticle, boosts shine, and gives your hair a fresher, youthful finish.
Do choose the right formula. Don’t over-wash. Do condition consistently. Don’t scrub aggressively. Smart habits = stronger hair.
Revamp your routine with thoughtful steps and gentle formulas for a healthier, fresher, more radiant finish every wash day.