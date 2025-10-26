Ishaan To Ahaan: Hot Stars Slaying Bollywood’s Youth Game
It’s impossible to ignore the charm and style of these young Bollywood actors, clearly, the industry’s future is in capable hands.
Lalwani is making waves as one of the bold new faces. With 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' he’s proven his range and left a mark that’s hard to ignore.
Chocolate boy, Raina made his debut with 'The Archies,' but it was 'Jigra' with Alia Bhatt that truly put him on the map.
Panday made his presence felt with 'Saiyaara,' displaying a quiet charm and natural screen presence that hint at his potential in Bollywood.
Saraf is on a roll, and no one can ignore his golden-retriever energy. He continues to impress with his versatile performances with charm and sincerity.
Khatter continues to make an impression with his style and grounded performances, quietly carving his own space in Bollywood.
Chaturvedi has proven his versatility, from his breakout in 'Gully Boy' to his latest role in 'Dhadak 2,' switching between intensity and charm effortlessly.
Khan is gradually stepping into the spotlight, showing glimpses of his own style and ease on screen, hinting at a promising journey ahead.