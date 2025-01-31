It's 2025: The Celebrity Beauty Empire Is Only Growing Stronger!
Rihanna to Hailey Beiber and Kylie Jenner, welcome to their world of peptide lip tints, jelly-oil cleansers, and more.
Rihanna to Hailey Beiber and Kylie Jenner, welcome to their world of peptide lip tints, jelly-oil cleansers, and more.
Her plumping powder matte lip is a fabulous pigmented formula.
The Peptide Lip Treatment is the lippy treat you need.
This new drop from the pop queen's line is for hair like glass.
All that gorgeous eye makeup and Riri's jelly-oil cleanser to make you weep (happily)!
Kim's going au natural in this nude lip and we're for it.
"i love to sleep" said the Ironman star, as she introduced her Goopglow Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk.
What’s smudge-resistant, award-winning, and never leaves Serena’s beauty rotation?
{{ primary_category.name }}