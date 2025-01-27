J-Hope Is K-Pop Fashion Royalty
Dive into the sensational rapper and songwriter's most iconic looks, because you know the best is yet to come.
The monochrome look was brought to a whole other level with the strap on a pleated kilt.
Embracing the colours and the patterns, this maroon look just hits different.
Sometimes all you need to pull off an otherwise basic look is cute accessories and the right attitude.
That jacket is a statement piece and I will not be taking any criticism.
Just add a little bit of spice to an otherwise overdone trend.
Is it a look or is it just him?
It's giving biker boy energy and we are here for it.
