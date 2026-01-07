Winter Jackets That Never Go Out Of Style

Take cues from your favourite celebs on cold-proof, trend-resistant layers that deserve a permanent spot in every wardrobe.

Team ELLE
Jan 07, 2026, 02:30 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kendalljenner )

Leather Jackets: The Ultimate Outfit Elevator

A leather jacket has a way of sharpening everything it’s paired with, and turns even the simplest outfit into something considered.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

The Wool Overcoat: A Timeless Layer That Works with Everything

It's the jacket you reach for without thinking and that’s exactly why it works. An ease that slips over everything from tailoring to denim.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kyliejenner )

Shearling & Sherpa Jackets: Cozy with A Luxe Feel

Brings warmth with texture and depth. Soft, insulating, and quietly luxurious, they strike that rare balance between comfort and polish.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kendalljenner )

The Puffer Jacket: Practical And Ultra-Warm

The puffer jacket is proof that warmth can still look cool. Built for cold days and busy lives, it’s functional, lightweight, and modern.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Sweater Zip-Up Jacket: Build For Warmth Without Bulk

It’s the kind of jacket that works effortlessly, equally at home in snowy getaways or everyday city layers. Cosy, but considered.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ emmachamberlain )

Bomber Jackets: Casual, Cool, And Versatile

The bomber jacket sits right at the intersection of ease and edge. Relaxed yet structured, it layers effortlessly and works across moods.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Build A Capsule Wardrobe That’s Stylish And Practical

A capsule wardrobe is about investing in timeless, versatile pieces that work harder so you don’t have to. Think elevated basics and silhouettes that transition seamlessly from day to night.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sadiesink_ )