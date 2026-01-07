Winter Jackets That Never Go Out Of Style
Take cues from your favourite celebs on cold-proof, trend-resistant layers that deserve a permanent spot in every wardrobe.
A leather jacket has a way of sharpening everything it’s paired with, and turns even the simplest outfit into something considered.
It's the jacket you reach for without thinking and that’s exactly why it works. An ease that slips over everything from tailoring to denim.
Brings warmth with texture and depth. Soft, insulating, and quietly luxurious, they strike that rare balance between comfort and polish.
The puffer jacket is proof that warmth can still look cool. Built for cold days and busy lives, it’s functional, lightweight, and modern.
It’s the kind of jacket that works effortlessly, equally at home in snowy getaways or everyday city layers. Cosy, but considered.
The bomber jacket sits right at the intersection of ease and edge. Relaxed yet structured, it layers effortlessly and works across moods.
A capsule wardrobe is about investing in timeless, versatile pieces that work harder so you don’t have to. Think elevated basics and silhouettes that transition seamlessly from day to night.