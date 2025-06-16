Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood's Best Style Bet As Of Now?
Janhvi Kapoor's sartorial ascent has been one for the books. We take you through her best fashion looks in the recent past.
Nailing the 'innerwear as outerwear' trend, she stepped out for a Miu Miu event in a knit dress, a bralette playing peek-a-boo and embellished high-socks.
Consider us bamboozled. This dark coral sculptured piece lends ample oomph to a solid-hued fit. Look closer and the origami inspired details will blow your mind.
Opting for a classic Rimzim Dadu creation, Janhvi propelled Old Hollywood glam to the forefront by going the subtle way.
Old Bollywood is always a good idea. She totally seems like the person to get niche references from the 80s. Need to be meme buddies with her.
Di Petsa and Kapoor—now thats a combination I didn't know I needed. Also repping Chopard, the 'Homebound' actress channelled Grecian Goddess with this ethereal number.
Black sunnies the size of a palm? Welcome back 2015, we embrace you with open arms. Her affinity for nostalgia-fuelled trends stands valiantly, and we love to see it.
Imagine the number of hours spent in crafting that corset. Phew. Not easy to pull off, I tell you. Then again, not a problem for Miss. Kapoor.