Missed in January 2026? OTT Releases You Should Watch NOW!

January 2026 came and went in a blur, but these must-watch OTT releases are too good to skip—here’s what to stream now.

Chiara Dutta
Feb 11, 2026, 11:47 AM
Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Why Catch Up?

Because great stories don’t expire, and these January 2026 OTT releases are still worth the hype.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Taskaree

A gritty crime thriller that dives into the dangerous world of smuggling, where power, loyalty, and survival are constantly tested.

Dhurandhar

A high-stakes political thriller that unravels secrets, power struggles, and betrayals at the very top.

Haq

A gripping drama about justice, identity, and the fight to claim what truly belongs to you.

Space Gen Chandrayan

A space drama inspired by India’s Chandrayaan mission, following young scientists as they chase dreams beyond Earth.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A fantasy drama set in the *Game of Thrones* universe, following a wandering knight and his squire as they navigate honour, danger, and destiny.

Bridgerton Season 4 Returns

Romance, scandal, and high-society drama return as Bridgerton Season 4 brings new love stories and familiar intrigue to the ton.

Gustaakh Ishq

An intense romantic drama about love, obsession, and the fine line between passion and heartbreak.