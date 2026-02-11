Missed in January 2026? OTT Releases You Should Watch NOW!
January 2026 came and went in a blur, but these must-watch OTT releases are too good to skip—here’s what to stream now.
Because great stories don’t expire, and these January 2026 OTT releases are still worth the hype.
A gritty crime thriller that dives into the dangerous world of smuggling, where power, loyalty, and survival are constantly tested.
A high-stakes political thriller that unravels secrets, power struggles, and betrayals at the very top.
A gripping drama about justice, identity, and the fight to claim what truly belongs to you.
A space drama inspired by India’s Chandrayaan mission, following young scientists as they chase dreams beyond Earth.
A fantasy drama set in the *Game of Thrones* universe, following a wandering knight and his squire as they navigate honour, danger, and destiny.
Romance, scandal, and high-society drama return as Bridgerton Season 4 brings new love stories and familiar intrigue to the ton.
An intense romantic drama about love, obsession, and the fine line between passion and heartbreak.