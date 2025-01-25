Jewellery 101 : A Guide For Men To Bring Up Their Aesthetics Game
Why should jewellery be just for the gals? Here are seven ways for men to step up their fashion game via accessorising.
Unpopular Opinion: Men need to start carrying little bags to match the vibes!
Not the grandpa version, but cute golds and pearls for the win.
Love Love Love. If you are someone who is into grunge accessories, this is for you.
Chunky or sleek, you cannot go wrong with a bunch of rings around your fingers.
This is an obvious one, right? Shop for some silver neck pieces and your outfit is suddenly so cool .
A little trinket that hurts no one.
I wanna see men posting little everyday stacks on Instagram, too!
