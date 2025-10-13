Jutti Trends You Can’t Miss This Festive Season

This festive season, juttis are stealing the spotlight; from intricate embroidery to bold colours, look out for all!

Anshu Sheth
Oct 13, 2025, 02:24 PM
Photo Credit : ( instagram/sonamkapoor )

What’s The Hype Around Jutti?

Once a symbol of Mughal elegance, juttis are now a trendy staple, loved for their handcrafted charm and versatile style that elevates any outfit.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/sonamkapoor )

Kareena Kapoor’s Golden Moment

Step into Kareena Kapoor’s festive vibe with golden juttis that add glam to any outfit.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/fizzygoblet )

Pair Your Jutti With Traditional Ethnic Wear

Keep it simple and chic: pair your juttis with sarees, lehengas or anarkalis to instantly elevate your ethnic look.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/houseofvian )

Mix And Match Indo Western

Try wearing your juttis with skirts, dresses, or even jeans; it’s an easy way to make your outfit feel fun and different.

Photo Credit : ( website/thecaistore )

Sara Ali Khan's Minimalist Yet Stunning Look

Sara Ali Khan’s airport look gets a fun twist with comfy juttis; stylish enough for the paparazzi, easy enough for the travel

Photo Credit : ( website/fizzygoblet )

Footwear Couture

From intricate embroidery to classic shapes, they reflect the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship. Wearing them is like carrying a piece of history with your outfit.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/sonamkapoor )

Make It Fun!

Look for fun kinds of juttis; pearls, beads, tie dyed, sequinned, block printed, suiting any and every occasion.

Photo Credit : ( website/mulmul )

Janhvi Kapoor’s Modern Spin On Jutti

Kapoor’s all white monochrome look pairs perfectly with classic juttis, keeping the outfit clean, chic, and effortlessly polished.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/fizzygoblet )

Diwali Disco!

Rock your juttis this Diwali. From dinners and poojas to parties, these comfy and glam mojdis are perfect for effortless style and picture perfect moments.

Photo Credit : ( website/5 elements )