Jutti Trends You Can’t Miss This Festive Season
This festive season, juttis are stealing the spotlight; from intricate embroidery to bold colours, look out for all!
Once a symbol of Mughal elegance, juttis are now a trendy staple, loved for their handcrafted charm and versatile style that elevates any outfit.
Step into Kareena Kapoor’s festive vibe with golden juttis that add glam to any outfit.
Keep it simple and chic: pair your juttis with sarees, lehengas or anarkalis to instantly elevate your ethnic look.
Try wearing your juttis with skirts, dresses, or even jeans; it’s an easy way to make your outfit feel fun and different.
Sara Ali Khan’s airport look gets a fun twist with comfy juttis; stylish enough for the paparazzi, easy enough for the travel
From intricate embroidery to classic shapes, they reflect the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship. Wearing them is like carrying a piece of history with your outfit.
Look for fun kinds of juttis; pearls, beads, tie dyed, sequinned, block printed, suiting any and every occasion.
Kapoor’s all white monochrome look pairs perfectly with classic juttis, keeping the outfit clean, chic, and effortlessly polished.
Rock your juttis this Diwali. From dinners and poojas to parties, these comfy and glam mojdis are perfect for effortless style and picture perfect moments.