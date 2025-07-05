K-Pop’s Skincare Secrets You'll Want To Know

Discover the skincare regimens behind flawless K-Pop idol skin. Here’s a blend of simple, idol-approved solutions you can try at home.

Riddhi Mishra
Jul 05, 2025, 12:50 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Green Tea with Lemon and Honey

Green tea is a natural diuretic, lemon boosts blood circulation, and honey has anti-inflammatory properties.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Ice Facial

Dipping your face in ice water can help soothe sunburns, clear puffiness and irritation.

Photo Credit : ( Freepik )

Rice Water

Rice water helps soothe irritated skin and reduce redness. This home remedy would help you achieve your skincare goals without burning a hole through your pocket.

Photo Credit : ( Freepik )

Sheet Masks

Got an early morning meeting and don’t have the time to go through a ten-step skin care routine? This quick fix has got you covered.

Double Cleansing

Use an oil-based cleanser first to remove makeup, followed by a water-based cleanser to remove any remaining residue.

Exfoliation

Prevents textured and patchy skin caused by dead skin cells, providing a cleaner base.

Hydrating Face Mist

It’s like drinking water — but for your skin, and helps you look fresh all day long!