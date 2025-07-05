K-Pop’s Skincare Secrets You'll Want To Know
Discover the skincare regimens behind flawless K-Pop idol skin. Here’s a blend of simple, idol-approved solutions you can try at home.
Green tea is a natural diuretic, lemon boosts blood circulation, and honey has anti-inflammatory properties.
Dipping your face in ice water can help soothe sunburns, clear puffiness and irritation.
Rice water helps soothe irritated skin and reduce redness. This home remedy would help you achieve your skincare goals without burning a hole through your pocket.
Got an early morning meeting and don’t have the time to go through a ten-step skin care routine? This quick fix has got you covered.
Use an oil-based cleanser first to remove makeup, followed by a water-based cleanser to remove any remaining residue.
Prevents textured and patchy skin caused by dead skin cells, providing a cleaner base.
It’s like drinking water — but for your skin, and helps you look fresh all day long!