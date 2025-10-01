Kareena Kapoor’s Black Book: Iconic Looks That Prove She Owns the Colour

Nobody rocks black quite like Bebo. Here are the moments she made the darkest shade shine the brightest.

Riddhi Sanap
Oct 01, 2025, 01:40 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

The Mom-Off-Duty Look

It’s giving coffee run chic! Kareena’s all-black mom-off-duty vibe proves that comfort can still be paparazzi-ready.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Bebo Goes Black For Tira

Most people wear black to blend in. Kareena? She wears it to stand out—effortlessly.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Date Night Ready

She wears black, he brings the charm. Together, they make date night feel like a royal couple romance we’d all watch.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Versatile, Chic, Bebo

One drape, endless personalities. Today it’s sleek and minimal, tomorrow it’s all drama — Kareena makes a single saree feel like seven.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena's Business Style

Power dressing, but make it purposeful! Kareena turns business chic into a statement of action and influence at the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena’s Vintage Banarasi Look

200 hours of meticulous weaving, Banarasi silk, timeless folds, and every zari thread telling a story — Bebo wears it like poetry in motion

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

OG Trendsetter Model

Kareena Kapoor doesn’t follow the rules — she writes them. Black is her signature, and the world just takes notes.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

The Ultimate Black Style Icon

Kareena Kapoor Khan treats black like a fashion playground: bold experiments, effortless layering, and a wink of mischief in her pocket.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )