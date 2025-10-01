Kareena Kapoor’s Black Book: Iconic Looks That Prove She Owns the Colour
Nobody rocks black quite like Bebo. Here are the moments she made the darkest shade shine the brightest.
Nobody rocks black quite like Bebo. Here are the moments she made the darkest shade shine the brightest.
It’s giving coffee run chic! Kareena’s all-black mom-off-duty vibe proves that comfort can still be paparazzi-ready.
Most people wear black to blend in. Kareena? She wears it to stand out—effortlessly.
She wears black, he brings the charm. Together, they make date night feel like a royal couple romance we’d all watch.
One drape, endless personalities. Today it’s sleek and minimal, tomorrow it’s all drama — Kareena makes a single saree feel like seven.
Power dressing, but make it purposeful! Kareena turns business chic into a statement of action and influence at the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave.
200 hours of meticulous weaving, Banarasi silk, timeless folds, and every zari thread telling a story — Bebo wears it like poetry in motion
Kareena Kapoor doesn’t follow the rules — she writes them. Black is her signature, and the world just takes notes.
Kareena Kapoor Khan treats black like a fashion playground: bold experiments, effortless layering, and a wink of mischief in her pocket.