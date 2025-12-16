Kareena Kapoor's Crafted Dream: Silk, Souls & Sustainability

From mulberry silk to heritage handwork, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wardrobe proves eco-friendly materials are redefining modern Indian luxury.

Eco-Glam Reveal

Here, Kareena Kapoor champions sustainable luxury in a look that blends high fashion with conscious design—proof that eco-friendly choices can still feel red-carpet ready.

Mulberry Silk Magic

The ensemble is prized for its natural sheen and longevity, making it a staple in sustainable fashion.

Chanderi Whispers

Made to precision, soft Chanderi elements bring lightness and tradition into this modern silhouette.

Appliqué Queen

Kareena Kapoor stuns in this gorgeous red with detailed work that adds texture and depth, where every element is carefully handcrafted to celebrate slow fashion and artisan skill.

One Look, Endless Hands

One of a kind, her recent Sabyasachi look speaks for itself.

Conscious Collective Vision

Her wardrobe reflects a larger movement towards ethical fashion, supporting responsible sourcing and heritage techniques for your everyday looks as well.

Style Signature

She remains timeless and rooted—choosing craftsmanship-driven fashion that transcends trends.

What’s Your Eco-Fashion Fave?

Is it heritage weaves, handcrafted details, or sustainable fabrics? Tell us what defines eco-chic for you.