Kareena Kapoor’s Ultimate Anamika Khanna Couture Moments
Designer Anamika Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan have created some of the most unforgettable fashion moments together.
The designer is known for blending Indian fabrics and craftsmanship with modern, global sensibilities, creating unconventional silhouettes.
Kareena and Anamika are a perfect fashion synergy. Anamika Khanna’s blend of contemporary silhouettes and craft perfectly complements Kareena’s powerful and unapologetic style.
The Madhubani art-inspired lehenga is a bespoke couture piece that brings traditional Indian artistry alive through storytelling embroidery.
Poo has always stunned in red, and in 2025 she does it again, this time in Anamika Khanna’s Indo-Western outfit with asymmetry and appliqué detailing.
Kareena lit up Bvlgari’s Aeterna launch in Dubai in a blush-pink Anamika Khanna gown, paired with hand-crafted cape detailing.
Anamika Khanna’s gilded embroidery has always carried that air of classic glam, opulent but never overdone and on Bebo, it lands effortlessly.
When it comes to jewelry, Kareena has always excelled at accessorizing her outfits, especially with her jewels.
She owned the LFW Summer Resort 2018 in a dramatic black Anamika Khanna gown.
Khanna's signature detailing transforms timeless silhouettes into statement pieces that exude quiet luxury and modern elegance.