Kareena Kapoor’s Ultimate Anamika Khanna Couture Moments

Designer Anamika Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan have created some of the most unforgettable fashion moments together.

Rasikka Deorey
Sep 22, 2025, 04:19 PM
Modern Meets Traditional

The designer is known for blending Indian fabrics and craftsmanship with modern, global sensibilities, creating unconventional silhouettes.

Legendary Style: Kareena x Anamika Khanna

Kareena and Anamika are a perfect fashion synergy. Anamika Khanna’s blend of contemporary silhouettes and craft perfectly complements Kareena’s powerful and unapologetic style.

The Madhubani Art Lehenga

The Madhubani art-inspired lehenga is a bespoke couture piece that brings traditional Indian artistry alive through storytelling embroidery.

Power Red Co-Ord Set

Poo has always stunned in red, and in 2025 she does it again, this time in Anamika Khanna’s Indo-Western outfit with asymmetry and appliqué detailing.

The Blush Pink Gown

Kareena lit up Bvlgari’s Aeterna launch in Dubai in a blush-pink Anamika Khanna gown, paired with hand-crafted cape detailing.

Classic Glam with Gold Embroidery

Anamika Khanna’s gilded embroidery has always carried that air of classic glam, opulent but never overdone and on Bebo, it lands effortlessly.

Statement Accessories

When it comes to jewelry, Kareena has always excelled at accessorizing her outfits, especially with her jewels.

Red Carpet Royalty

She owned the LFW Summer Resort 2018 in a dramatic black Anamika Khanna gown.

Timeless Glam: Couture That Speaks Volumes

Khanna's signature detailing transforms timeless silhouettes into statement pieces that exude quiet luxury and modern elegance.

