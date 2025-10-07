Karwa Chauth 2025: Bollywood’s Best Looks For The Big Day
From sarees to suits, these Bollywood stars are always serving Karwa Chauth glam that’s modern, festive, and totally scroll-stopping. Go ahead, take notes for your next festive moment.
Kapoor keeps it classic yet contemporary in a statement suit that’s equal parts regal and relaxed—because no one does festive elegance quite like Bebo.
If you’re planning a classic look this Karwa Chauth, Padukone’s Banarasi saree moment is your mood board—graceful, grounded, and totally striking.
Glow like a star: soft eyes, bold lips, and a hint of highlighter—take cues from Chopra to nail that long-lasting festive glam.
Kaif elevates the classic saree with striking fabrics, minimal fuss, and details—showing how to make a familiar look feel fresh and modern.
Kapoor keeps it playful yet polished: smart styling, effortless flair, and just the right festive energy.
Bhatt blends textures, colours, and modern twists, showing how subtle styling choices can make a classic festive outfit feel effortlessly on-trend.
Accessories, hair, and small details transform any outfit. Follow these cues and add your own touch of star-worthy drama this Karwa Chauth.