Karwa Chauth 2025: Bollywood’s Best Looks For The Big Day

From sarees to suits, these Bollywood stars are always serving Karwa Chauth glam that’s modern, festive, and totally scroll-stopping. Go ahead, take notes for your next festive moment.

Kriti Chugh
Oct 07, 2025, 05:24 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@katrinakaif )

Kareena’s Glamorous Karwa Chauth Suit

Kapoor keeps it classic yet contemporary in a statement suit that’s equal parts regal and relaxed—because no one does festive elegance quite like Bebo.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan )

Deepika’s Stunning Banarasi Saree Vibes

If you’re planning a classic look this Karwa Chauth, Padukone’s Banarasi saree moment is your mood board—graceful, grounded, and totally striking.

Photo Credit : ( Website/thehandlooms.com )

Karwa Chauth Makeup Like Priyanka

Glow like a star: soft eyes, bold lips, and a hint of highlighter—take cues from Chopra to nail that long-lasting festive glam.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@priyankachopra )

Katrina's Iconic Saree Moments

Kaif elevates the classic saree with striking fabrics, minimal fuss, and details—showing how to make a familiar look feel fresh and modern.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@katrinakaif )

Sonam’s Chic Karwa Chauth Look

Kapoor keeps it playful yet polished: smart styling, effortless flair, and just the right festive energy.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@sonamkapoor )

Alia’s Look Breakdown

Bhatt blends textures, colours, and modern twists, showing how subtle styling choices can make a classic festive outfit feel effortlessly on-trend.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@maharaniweddings )

Complete Your Look Like A Bollywood Star

Accessories, hair, and small details transform any outfit. Follow these cues and add your own touch of star-worthy drama this Karwa Chauth.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@priyankachopra )