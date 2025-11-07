Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their Baby Boy
Bollywood’s Punjabi Munda and desi Barbie have officially welcomed their baby boy today! What began as a playful hint on Koffee With Karan has now turned into the sweetest headline in town.
The star couple took to their Instagram today, and let's just say we're all a little too happy for them. In a combined post, the couple shared the good news, seeming blessed to have had this moment.
Fans and fellow celebs have already flooded the comment section with love, blessings, and an overload of heart emojis.
The couple officially announced their pregnancy in September stating, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude".
Vicky & Katrina’s Bond is one for the books. They gel well with each other, especially with each other's families.
2025 is the year of parenthood, and Bollywood took it seriously. From Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, their bundle's of joy are the talk of the town now.
Though coming from completely different cultures, this couple has stayed strong ever since their glamorous wedding in December 2021.
Parenting is an art, and their fans would love to see this beautiful power couple embrace it in all its forms.
We honestly can't wait to see more from the couple and now their plus one, too.