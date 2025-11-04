Kerala State Film Awards 2025: Mammootty To Shamla Hamza, Manjummel Boys’ Grand Sweep

The 55th edition, dedicated to the films that shaped 2024, unfolded as a night of unrelenting cinematic glory.

Nov 04, 2025, 02:14 PM
Best Actor: Mammootty For Bramayugam

Mammootty clinched with a performance so magnetic, it blurred the line between mastery and myth.

Best Film Award: Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys bagged the Best Film with a gripping triumph that turned friendship and fear into pure cinematic gold.

Second Best Film & Best Actress: Feminichi Fathima & Shamla Hamza

Feminichi Fathima & Hamza stole hearts — a duo that defined depth, daring, and the new face of Malayalam cinema.

Best Director: Chidambaram Poduval

A visionary force behind Manjummel Boys, turning raw realism into riveting storytelling that redefined Malayalam television’s edge.

Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed

A breakout talent whose fearless storytelling and fresh perspective signal a new wave of brilliance on screen.

Best Character Artist Male: Soubin Shahir

He brought unmatched nuance to every frame, proving once again why he’s one of the industry’s most versatile performers.

Best Character Artist Female: Lijomol Jose

Her performance stitched together small gestures and sharp silences, turning a side role into the film’s heartbeat.

