Kerala State Film Awards 2025: Mammootty To Shamla Hamza, Manjummel Boys’ Grand Sweep
The 55th edition, dedicated to the films that shaped 2024, unfolded as a night of unrelenting cinematic glory.
Mammootty clinched with a performance so magnetic, it blurred the line between mastery and myth.
Manjummel Boys bagged the Best Film with a gripping triumph that turned friendship and fear into pure cinematic gold.
Feminichi Fathima & Hamza stole hearts — a duo that defined depth, daring, and the new face of Malayalam cinema.
A visionary force behind Manjummel Boys, turning raw realism into riveting storytelling that redefined Malayalam television’s edge.
A breakout talent whose fearless storytelling and fresh perspective signal a new wave of brilliance on screen.
He brought unmatched nuance to every frame, proving once again why he’s one of the industry’s most versatile performers.
Her performance stitched together small gestures and sharp silences, turning a side role into the film’s heartbeat.