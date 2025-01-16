Khushi Kapoor's Gen Z Lookbook: Try It Out

Playful and chic, here's fashion-inspo from the Bollywood actress you never you knew needed.

Look 1

It's giving office chic vibes and should have been in your closet last week.

Look 2

You can never go wrong with a lilac moment and a cute white skirt.

Look 3

Faux-fur and we are here!

Look 4

Add some crochet to your closet to embrace the coastal grandma aesthetic.

Look 5

You can never go wrong with a little black dress and tiny glittery purse.

Look 6

A double denim moment with a denim bag to boot.

Look 7

Mocha mousse is the colour of the year, so take a cue from this to add some depth to your closet.