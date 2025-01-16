Khushi Kapoor's Gen Z Lookbook: Try It Out
Playful and chic, here's fashion-inspo from the Bollywood actress you never you knew needed.
Playful and chic, here's fashion-inspo from the Bollywood actress you never you knew needed.
It's giving office chic vibes and should have been in your closet last week.
You can never go wrong with a lilac moment and a cute white skirt.
Faux-fur and we are here!
Add some crochet to your closet to embrace the coastal grandma aesthetic.
You can never go wrong with a little black dress and tiny glittery purse.
A double denim moment with a denim bag to boot.
Mocha mousse is the colour of the year, so take a cue from this to add some depth to your closet.
{{ primary_category.name }}