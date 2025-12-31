Know Your Skin Type: A Simple Test To Understand Your Skin Better
Tired of your skin being totally unpredictable? Time to figure out what you’re really working with. Once you know your type, life suddenly feels way easier (and way less confusing).
Skincare feeling like a scam? If your products aren’t doing their thing, it’s probably a skin-type mismatch. Curious what type you actually are? Time for a quick reality check!
Your skin fits into one of five types: oily, dry, combination, sensitive or normal. Figuring out which one you are is like basically understanding your skin’s personality.
Time for a mini ‘get to know yourself’ session. Grab a comfy spot, a clean face and a little patience. It’s time to see what your skin’s really up to.
Dab a tissue or blotting paper around your face. It absorbs the oil from your skin, showing where you get shiny and where you don’t, making it easy to spot if you’re oily, dry, or somewhere in between.
Give your cheeks a little tug and let your skin spill the tea. Tight or flaky? Dry. Midday shine on your forehead or nose? Oily. Smooth, even glow? Normal. Red or irritated patches? Sensitive.
When it comes to your skin, the biggest trap is playing a guessing game. From ghosting your moisturiser to over-exfoliating in a panic, we’ve all been there. Knowing your skin’s true type really helps.
Tools like Skin Detector Pens take the guesswork out of skincare. It actually measures your skin’s moisture, oil and type, giving you accurate readings so you can finally get clarity
A quick touch of moisturiser revives dry skin, while blotting with a tissue or powder keeps excess shine away. For sensitive patches, a cool damp cloth instantly calms and refreshes your skin.
Your skin’s been chatting the whole time, you’ve listened, and now it’s all about embracing what makes it uniquely you.