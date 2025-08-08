Korean Skincare Guide For Oily Skin 101
This one's for the girlies who have oily skin. Your ultimate guide to Korean Skincare—carefully curated to keep your skin glowing amidst the hassles of your 9-5.
This one's for the girlies who have oily skin. Your ultimate guide to Korean Skincare—carefully curated to keep your skin glowing amidst the hassles of your 9-5.
Korean skincare’s gentle, layered approach hydrates without clogging pores. K-beauty routines use lightweight hydrators that balance oil and water levels.
For oily skin, it's essential to use a double cleansing method to ensure a deep cleanse and happy skin.
A toner can help unclog pores, balance the skin's pH level, and prevent breakouts.
Exfoliation is key for removing dead skin cells, unclogging pores, boosting radiance, and improving product absorption.
A good essence hydrates on a deeper level and boosts absorption of other products, making it unmissable.
Serums target concerns like excess sebum, acne, and enlarged pores. They're the safest way to hydrate and treat skin concerns.
A lightweight, non-greasy, gel-based moisturiser can do wonders, and oily skin is bound to love it.
We cannot emphasise enough the importance of SPF! It's the final step of your routine and, by now, should be a non-negotiable.
They help calm inflammation, balance oil production, and provide a quick boost of nutrients.
No number of amazing Korean formuals are going to work, if not practised regularly. Consistency = Korean glass skin.
Get started on this 8-step skincare ritual today to balance oil and hydration, and you'll see your glass skin dreams come to life.