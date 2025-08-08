Korean Skincare Guide For Oily Skin 101

This one's for the girlies who have oily skin. Your ultimate guide to Korean Skincare—carefully curated to keep your skin glowing amidst the hassles of your 9-5.

Tanvee Khanna
Aug 08, 2025, 01:19 PM

Why Korean Skincare For Oily Skin?

Korean skincare’s gentle, layered approach hydrates without clogging pores. K-beauty routines use lightweight hydrators that balance oil and water levels.

Double Cleanse Like Your Life Depends On It

For oily skin, it's essential to use a double cleansing method to ensure a deep cleanse and happy skin.

Hydrate With A Lightweight Toner

A toner can help unclog pores, balance the skin's pH level, and prevent breakouts.

Make Gentle Exfoliation A Regular Habit

Exfoliation is key for removing dead skin cells, unclogging pores, boosting radiance, and improving product absorption.

Essences For Deep Hydration

A good essence hydrates on a deeper level and boosts absorption of other products, making it unmissable.

Choose Lightweight Serums

Serums target concerns like excess sebum, acne, and enlarged pores. They're the safest way to hydrate and treat skin concerns.

Gel-Based Moisturisers Are Your Friend

A lightweight, non-greasy, gel-based moisturiser can do wonders, and oily skin is bound to love it.

Sunscreen Is A Must!

We cannot emphasise enough the importance of SPF! It's the final step of your routine and, by now, should be a non-negotiable.

Sheet Masks For Instant Hydration

They help calm inflammation, balance oil production, and provide a quick boost of nutrients.

Consistency Is Key

No number of amazing Korean formuals are going to work, if not practised regularly. Consistency = Korean glass skin.

This Is Your Sign To Try It

Get started on this 8-step skincare ritual today to balance oil and hydration, and you'll see your glass skin dreams come to life.