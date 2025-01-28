Korean Skincare - A Guide To Getting The Glass Skin Of Your Dreams
Check our list of seven skincare products that hydrate, rejuvenate and improve pigmentation, to give you the glass skin that you've always wanted.
This moisturiser is full of low molecular weight hyaluronic acid that provides deeper penetration and reduces wrinkles.
Powered by Bulgarian rose, it improves uneven pigmentation, clarifies blemishes and reduces dark spots.
Microneedling in a bottle, who wouldn't love that?
Made with natural ingredients suitable for all skin types (including acne-prone girlies), this is the perfect first step in your double-cleanse routine.
Providing hydration with a little exfoliation, these handy toner pads come in an array of different types, catering to different skin needs. Their nifty size also makes them the perfect makeshift face mask.
Used as a mist, serum or setting spray, this anti-aging serum hydrates, improves skin elasticity, and reduces dry patches.
Kneaded over 7,200 times and made with more than 30 plant-based ingredients through a 72-hour fermentation process, this purifying cleanser gently removes makeup residue and fine dust from pores. leaving the skin refreshed and hydrated.
