Kriti Sanon’s Night Skincare Routine You’ll Want To Steal

Kriti Sanon’s night skincare routine starts with gentle double cleansing followed by targeted serums and soothing barrier creams.

Mannat Gangoo
Sep 29, 2025, 01:10 PM
The Glow Begins At Night

Nighttime is when your skin repairs itself, making a skincare routine before bed essential for radiant, healthy skin by morning.

Start With Niacinamide Toner

Kriti uses a niacinamide-rich toner to balance skin tone, reduce inflammation, and prepare her skin for deeper hydration.

Layer A Hydrating Serum

A lightweight, hydrating serum locks in moisture and plumps the skin to maintain softness and that youthful glow.

Retinol Serum (2-3x A Week)

Incorporating retinol a few times weekly helps with cell renewal, smoothing skin texture, and fighting early signs of aging.

Lock It In With Moisturiser With Ceramides

A ceramide-rich moisturiser seals in hydration and restores the skin barrier, keeping her skin calm and nourished overnight.

Lip Balm For Overnight Nourishment

Hydrating her lips overnight with a quality balm keeps them soft, smooth, and protected from dryness.

Pimple Patch On Active Breakouts

Kriti uses pimple patches on any active blemishes to reduce inflammation and promote faster healing without irritation.

Beauty Sleep = Real Glow

Good rest combined with consistent skincare gives Kriti the radiant, fresh skin she’s known for, proving beauty really does sleep in.

