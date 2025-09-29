Kriti Sanon’s Night Skincare Routine You’ll Want To Steal
Kriti Sanon’s night skincare routine starts with gentle double cleansing followed by targeted serums and soothing barrier creams.
Kriti Sanon’s night skincare routine starts with gentle double cleansing followed by targeted serums and soothing barrier creams.
Nighttime is when your skin repairs itself, making a skincare routine before bed essential for radiant, healthy skin by morning.
Kriti uses a niacinamide-rich toner to balance skin tone, reduce inflammation, and prepare her skin for deeper hydration.
A lightweight, hydrating serum locks in moisture and plumps the skin to maintain softness and that youthful glow.
Incorporating retinol a few times weekly helps with cell renewal, smoothing skin texture, and fighting early signs of aging.
A ceramide-rich moisturiser seals in hydration and restores the skin barrier, keeping her skin calm and nourished overnight.
Hydrating her lips overnight with a quality balm keeps them soft, smooth, and protected from dryness.
Kriti uses pimple patches on any active blemishes to reduce inflammation and promote faster healing without irritation.
Good rest combined with consistent skincare gives Kriti the radiant, fresh skin she’s known for, proving beauty really does sleep in.