Labubu Nails Are Taking Over Instagram!

Cute, colourful, in 3D and with pretty stones—this is your next mani, for sure!

Ismat Tahseen
Jun 17, 2025, 03:35 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@sculptedbyns )

Want A Stylish Tip?

Go with a lil sculptural design

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@nikeznails.bh )

Play Matchy-Matchy

Nothing like going in sync with your labubu

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@amirinails )

High Shine

These crystal-stone tips are elegant

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@bellagionailspaatx )

Pretty Purpose

Go with some 3D textures for standout cuteness

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@spartannailspa290 )

Monochrome Twist

These black and white designs are anything but plain

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@yessanails )

Small Is Eye Catching

Mini versions of labubus? Why not!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@karenbaby8 )

Bowcore

Sweet enamel bows make for chic accents

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@nailsxrachie )

Fruity Flavours

Loving all those lemons and blueberries

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@vipersvenom.nails )

More 3D For The Win

It's everything cute that you can imagine

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@_whateveruwannado_ )