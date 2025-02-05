Lady Gaga's New Music Video Is As Wild As The Rest
'Abracadabra' her new video, takes us on a wild ride of the singer's legendary MVs.
A hypnotic blend of avant-garde fashion, obsession, and power, it is a fever dream of love and revenge, set against icy blues and fiery reds.
A high-fashion crime thriller that tells the story of fame, betrayal, and vengeance, wrapped in vintage Hollywood glam and gothic undertones.
A sleek and mysterious world of high-stakes seduction, it's a game of control, desire, and immeasurable allure.
A technicolour thrill ride of rebellion, a pulp-fiction escape story featuring Gaga and Beyoncé in a stylish crime spree.
A cosmic manifesto of self-acceptance that blends surrealism and dance in a neon-lit world of liberation and transformation.
A rebellious clash of religion and rock ‘n’ roll reimagines biblical betrayal with biker gang aesthetics, golden armor, and electrifying choreography.
A storm-drenched spectacle of resilience that turns pain into power with razor-sharp choreography and futuristic, neon-lit visuals.
A Collaboration with Bruno Mars that took over the internet. A blend of perfect heartbreak set in the retro age.
A surreal, high-fashion, and theatrical spectacle—filled with dark magic, avant-garde costumes, and cinematic storytelling, nailed it again.
