Lady Gaga's New Music Video Is As Wild As The Rest

'Abracadabra' her new video, takes us on a wild ride of the singer's legendary MVs.

Vishakha Punjabi
Feb 05, 2025, 01:43 PM

Bad Romance

A hypnotic blend of avant-garde fashion, obsession, and power, it is a fever dream of love and revenge, set against icy blues and fiery reds.

Paparazzi

A high-fashion crime thriller that tells the story of fame, betrayal, and vengeance, wrapped in vintage Hollywood glam and gothic undertones.

Poker Face

A sleek and mysterious world of high-stakes seduction, it's a game of control, desire, and immeasurable allure.

Telephone

A technicolour thrill ride of rebellion, a pulp-fiction escape story featuring Gaga and Beyoncé in a stylish crime spree.

Born This Way

A cosmic manifesto of self-acceptance that blends surrealism and dance in a neon-lit world of liberation and transformation.

Judas

A rebellious clash of religion and rock ‘n’ roll reimagines biblical betrayal with biker gang aesthetics, golden armor, and electrifying choreography.

Rain On Me

A storm-drenched spectacle of resilience that turns pain into power with razor-sharp choreography and futuristic, neon-lit visuals.

Die With A Smile

A Collaboration with Bruno Mars that took over the internet. A blend of perfect heartbreak set in the retro age.

Abracadabra

A surreal, high-fashion, and theatrical spectacle—filled with dark magic, avant-garde costumes, and cinematic storytelling, nailed it again.