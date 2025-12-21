Latina Makeup: The Bold Look Everyone’s Loving!
This year, makeup trends are said goodbye to the clean-girl aesthetic - welcoming all things bronzed and bold
This year, makeup trends are said goodbye to the clean-girl aesthetic - welcoming all things bronzed and bold
Latina makeup is a modern adaptation of the 90s Chicana look, pushing a full glam style look with thick, sharp brows, winged eyes, sculpted contour, glowing highlight, and luscious, juicy lips.
The style involves heavy product layering making a smooth base the key to achieving the perfect Latina look. Think hydrated skin, a primed face, and moisturised lips.
There are no short cuts to achieving the look, if we’re going Latina we’re committing to a beautiful matte base.
Place the contour and blush on the high points of your face & blend upwards for the perfect snatched effect.
We’re taking it back to 2016, bring out those brushes and get cut-creasing. The thicker the brow, the better.
This look is all about bronzed drama. A warm, dark eyeshadow paired with a sharp winged liner delivers maximum impact.
We’re talking plump, defined, and voluminous. Fill those lips in for the perfect definition.
Being brown is being bold, and Indian beauty practices never settled for anything else. From Rekha's golden age to Lara Raj's present icon status, we see a timeless embrace of sultry and bombshell.
Think warmth, structure, and main-character energy, the Latina makeup is where the 'It girl' meets mob-wife energy