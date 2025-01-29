Leather Suits Is the Upcoming Trend From Menswear Fashion Week
Celebrities to the runway, leather is in the fashion spotlight. Here are key looks that showcase the trend.
Celebrities to the runway, leather is in the fashion spotlight. Here are key looks that showcase the trend.
Structured crop jacket paired effortlessly with baggy trousers.
Classic brown leather suit.
Textured leather suits and oversized blazer.
Pinstripe suit, but make it leather!
Classic black and tailored, we love this leather jacket.
A mix of leather, corduroy and colours to elevate the casual look.
An unusual length of sleeves for the leather shirt perfectly paired with leather pants and leather gloves.
Office look redefined: A fine tailored leather suit.
{{ primary_category.name }}