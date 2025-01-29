Leather Suits Is the Upcoming Trend From Menswear Fashion Week

Celebrities to the runway, leather is in the fashion spotlight. Here are key looks that showcase the trend.

Dior by Kim Jones

Structured crop jacket paired effortlessly with baggy trousers.

Prada

Classic brown leather suit.

Emporio Armani

Textured leather suits and oversized blazer.

AMIRI

Pinstripe suit, but make it leather!

Lemaire

Classic black and tailored, we love this leather jacket.

KidSuper

A mix of leather, corduroy and colours to elevate the casual look.

032C

An unusual length of sleeves for the leather shirt perfectly paired with leather pants and leather gloves.

Louis Vuitton

Office look redefined: A fine tailored leather suit.