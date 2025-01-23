Lewis Hamilton's Debut For Ferrari Got Us Looking At His Fashion And We Stan
Men, please bring some pen and paper you need to be jotting this down!
We love a colourful jumper and when you throw on a pair of baggy pants and those Lewis abs, it sells.
The black-on-black with the perfect snatch. I mean, look at him!
Wool doesn't always have to give grandpa-core, put your trust in this matching brown set to make a statement.
Hamilton was so on-theme (Garden Of Time) and slayed.
Is it fashion or is it just Lewis? Those pants wouldn't really cut for a cute wardrobe addition but he somehow makes it work.
A vest with those tattoos is all you need to make it to the fashion 'IT' boy list.
We all need a baggy monochromatic look and white-on-white is the one to check out.