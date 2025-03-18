Lily Collins: Why We Love The Star's French-Inspo Wardrobe

The 'Emily In Paris' actress celebrates her birthday today. Her style just keeps giving.

Ismat Tahseen
Mar 18, 2025, 09:00 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Enter Emily Cooper

The actress grabbed the spotlight for the fabulous designer outfits she wore on her show—from her Dior, Chanel and Miu Miu gowns and jackets to her mini skirts and more.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Chic Print

This green jacquard floral shorts and bustier from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini is teamed with a pink Jacquemus cardigan

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

These Boots Are Made for Walking

Bright. With pal Ashley Park aka Mindy Chen

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Enchanté

This shirt with gingham jacket and a skirt is all things sophisticated

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Très chic

That beret, though!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Masquerade Ball Glamour

Channeling a lil Audrey Hepburn

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Tourist Edit Right

She rocked a Vivienne Westwood blue-and-white polka dot off-the-shoulder blouse with denim Christopher Cowan short-shorts.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Winning Winter

Faux fur hat and top for this French Alps ski sequence

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Italian Vibe

Cat-eyed! More Vivienne Westwood charm in this black-and-white polka-dotted dress with tulle layers

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )