Lily Collins: Why We Love The Star's French-Inspo Wardrobe
The 'Emily In Paris' actress celebrates her birthday today. Her style just keeps giving.
The actress grabbed the spotlight for the fabulous designer outfits she wore on her show—from her Dior, Chanel and Miu Miu gowns and jackets to her mini skirts and more.
This green jacquard floral shorts and bustier from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini is teamed with a pink Jacquemus cardigan
Bright. With pal Ashley Park aka Mindy Chen
This shirt with gingham jacket and a skirt is all things sophisticated
That beret, though!
Channeling a lil Audrey Hepburn
She rocked a Vivienne Westwood blue-and-white polka dot off-the-shoulder blouse with denim Christopher Cowan short-shorts.
Faux fur hat and top for this French Alps ski sequence
Cat-eyed! More Vivienne Westwood charm in this black-and-white polka-dotted dress with tulle layers
