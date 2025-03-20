Linen Fashion Inspo For A Breezy Summer

The heat wave calls for lightweight, breathable, and effortlessly-chic style!

Vishakha Punjabi
Mar 20, 2025, 10:04 AM

Tie Up

Cosy, oversized and Pinteresty? Yes.

Button Up

Nothing like a breezy shirt on a warm day.

Skirts

A skirt that feels like a dream is the way to go this summer.

Baby Doll

A flowy linen top just hits different!

Colour Splash

Who says linen has to be boring?

Co-ord

A lightweight shirt and pants combo is the ultimate summer uniform.

Mocha

Linen, but make it trendy.