Lipsticks Or Art? Collectables You Need To Ge Your Hands On

If you're an art collector and lipstick lover, these are for you!

Sanya Dahiya
May 29, 2025, 11:04 AM

Dior Addict Couture Tutu 212

A lovely pink shade with the iconic Dior Cannage embroidered motif, makes this the collectors favorite

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick Case

Love being adorned with diamonds? This is the perfect match for you!

Gucci Rouge À Levres Voile Lipstick

The rose printed case provides a perfect ode to the vintage prints from the '50s

CATKIN Rouge Carving Lipstick

The carving would almost make you not want to use it (in a good way)

Flower Knows Little Angel Lip Mud Matte Lipstick

If you're a sucker for pretty packaging but don't own Flower Knows, what are you doing?

Louboutin Rouge Stiletto

Christian Louboutin and the stiletto are truly a match made in heaven!

Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil

Talking about artsy lip products, but miss out on Gisou? Never.