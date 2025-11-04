Liquid, Powder, Airbrush? The Foundation Breakdown You Need!

Confused about foundation types? Here’s your quick guide to what each formula does best so you can build your flawless base with ease.

Photo Credit : Charlotte Tilbury

Choosing the right foundation type is key to acing the base! Pick the right foundation finish for your skin type and lifestyle for a flawless base.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Liquid Foundation – The Classic BFF

Liquid foundation blends easily, suits most skin types, and delivers that soft glow we all crave.

Powder Foundation – Matte Vibes Only!

Perfect for oily or combination skin, powder foundations give a shine-free, natural finish that keeps your base fresh all day.

Stick Foundation – The Portable Boss

Stick foundations offer buildable coverage, zero mess, and a smooth finish that travels with you.

Cream Foundation – Dewy & Dreamy

Ideal for dry skin, cream foundations deliver rich hydration and a luminous finish that makes skin look healthy and radiant.

Mousse Foundation – Light & Airy

Soft, fluffy, and weightless, mousse foundation gives a natural matte finish without heaviness, ideal for a barely-there base.

BB Cream – Your Skin But Better

Part skincare, part makeup, BB creams hydrate, even tone, and perfect skin for a no-makeup makeup look that looks fresh and feels breathable.

CC Cream – Colour Correcting, Anyone?

CC Creams neutralise redness and dullness while offering lightweight coverage and skincare benefits.

Mineral Foundation – Pure & Simple

Free from harsh additives, mineral foundations offer breathable coverage and a natural glow perfect for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Airbrush Foundation – Flawless Like A Pro

For an ultra-smooth, photo-ready base, airbrush foundations deliver professional results with a seamless, second-skin finish.

Choose Your Perfect Match!

From texture to tone, finding your perfect foundation is all about knowing your skin's needs.