Liquid, Powder, Airbrush? The Foundation Breakdown You Need!
Confused about foundation types? Here’s your quick guide to what each formula does best so you can build your flawless base with ease.
Choosing the right foundation type is key to acing the base! Pick the right foundation finish for your skin type and lifestyle for a flawless base.
Liquid foundation blends easily, suits most skin types, and delivers that soft glow we all crave.
Perfect for oily or combination skin, powder foundations give a shine-free, natural finish that keeps your base fresh all day.
Stick foundations offer buildable coverage, zero mess, and a smooth finish that travels with you.
Ideal for dry skin, cream foundations deliver rich hydration and a luminous finish that makes skin look healthy and radiant.
Soft, fluffy, and weightless, mousse foundation gives a natural matte finish without heaviness, ideal for a barely-there base.
Part skincare, part makeup, BB creams hydrate, even tone, and perfect skin for a no-makeup makeup look that looks fresh and feels breathable.
CC Creams neutralise redness and dullness while offering lightweight coverage and skincare benefits.
Free from harsh additives, mineral foundations offer breathable coverage and a natural glow perfect for sensitive or acne-prone skin.
For an ultra-smooth, photo-ready base, airbrush foundations deliver professional results with a seamless, second-skin finish.
From texture to tone, finding your perfect foundation is all about knowing your skin's needs.