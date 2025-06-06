Little Things That Count as Foreplay (But No One Talks About)
Foreplay isn't limited to what happens in the bedroom.
Without any distractions, make eye contact when they're yapping about literally anything, it's hot.
Sharing your interests has always been a love language, but when there's a bit of physical touch included, it adds a sizzling spark.
It's both romantic and hot!
Showing them your hidden side would make them connect with you on a deeper level.
Helping them relax is the biggest turn on!
I don't think there's anything more sensual than feeding them your favourite food.
Bonus points if you're listening to your shared playlist!