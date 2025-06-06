Little Things That Count as Foreplay (But No One Talks About)

Foreplay isn't limited to what happens in the bedroom.

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 06, 2025, 06:22 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @reneerapp )

Maintaining Eye Contact

Without any distractions, make eye contact when they're yapping about literally anything, it's hot.

Teaching Them Something You're Good At

Sharing your interests has always been a love language, but when there's a bit of physical touch included, it adds a sizzling spark.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @reneerapp )

Dancing In The Rain

It's both romantic and hot!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @Jordan_rand )

Being Vulnerable

Showing them your hidden side would make them connect with you on a deeper level.

Giving Them A Massage

Helping them relax is the biggest turn on!

Feeding Them Food

I don't think there's anything more sensual than feeding them your favourite food.

Sharing Wired Earphones

Bonus points if you're listening to your shared playlist!