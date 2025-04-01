Living The Fairytale: Celeb Looks Inspired By Snow White

The new 'Snow White' movie is here, and we just had to pull the best fairytale-inspired celeb looks from the archives!

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 01, 2025, 02:29 AM

Selena Gomez’s Enchanted Bob

A look so classic, it deserves to be in a fairytale

Zendaya’s Curled Perfection

Even Snow White would be envious

Kendal Jenner’s Red Moment

Her bright red lips with minimal makeup is a stunning classic

Alia Bhatt’s Scarlet Bow

If Snow White channelled her inner pookie, this would be it

Angelina Jolie’s Rendition

A pale, rosy base and ever-so-slightly smokey eyes, doesn’t she look just like a queen?

Sabrina Carpenter’s Icy Blue Nails

A swipe of subtle blue for the most gorgeous nails

Jennifer Garner’s Royal Blue Gown

A touch of blue, and the fairytale comes true