Lola Tung Is Giving Main Character Energy With These Fits

Here are 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star Lola Tung’s best press tour looks—bold, polished, and perfectly styled. From Galliano to Cavalli, she’s curating a wardrobe with intent.

Ananya Kaushik
Jul 24, 2025, 11:12 AM

The Sculpted Co-ord Moment

Lola serves bold print precision in this structured crop top and micro skirt set—a nod to Y2K done the right way. That yellow bag? Smart contrast play.

The Sheer White Statement

Winter whites, but make it summer press tour. The sheer layers, oversized bow, and metallic boots bring unexpected runway drama .

The Minimalist Power Dress

Lola leans into quiet luxury with this grey midi-sharp, sleek, and effortlessly gorgeous.

The Deco Lounge Look

Ruffles, polka dots, and a hint of lingerie dressing—this look lounges like old-Hollywood elegance through a modern Gen Z lens. Understated yet unmistakably luxe.

The John Galliano Dress

A vintage Galliano moment that feels deliberate, not nostalgic. The print, the silhouette—it's fashion history made fresh.

Monochrome Romper + Knee-High Socks

A Chanel-adjacent moment: girly without going cliché. The socks and flats are risky—and she pulls them off.

Tank, Jeans, And Tweed Bag

A tank and jeans look is a classic but it’s the Chanel bag, smile and confidence doing the heavy lifting.

Structured Military-Inspired Suiting

Tailored, double-breasted, and unapologetically and gorgeously formal—this look puts Lola in the power-dressing lane, and it works.

Robert Cavalli Mini Dress

Metallic, short, and sharp. Cavalli’s signature edge fits her perfectly here—just a strong dress and the right pose.

Cool-Girl chaos

The scarf-as-skirt move adds just the right amount of edge to an otherwise basic tank-and-trouser combo. Unexpected, styled with intent—very New York street chic.

All Black

Understated and sharp. The strap detail lifts the all-black look just enough.