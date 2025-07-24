Lola Tung Is Giving Main Character Energy With These Fits
Here are 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star Lola Tung’s best press tour looks—bold, polished, and perfectly styled. From Galliano to Cavalli, she’s curating a wardrobe with intent.
Here are 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star Lola Tung’s best press tour looks—bold, polished, and perfectly styled. From Galliano to Cavalli, she’s curating a wardrobe with intent.
Lola serves bold print precision in this structured crop top and micro skirt set—a nod to Y2K done the right way. That yellow bag? Smart contrast play.
Winter whites, but make it summer press tour. The sheer layers, oversized bow, and metallic boots bring unexpected runway drama .
Lola leans into quiet luxury with this grey midi-sharp, sleek, and effortlessly gorgeous.
Ruffles, polka dots, and a hint of lingerie dressing—this look lounges like old-Hollywood elegance through a modern Gen Z lens. Understated yet unmistakably luxe.
A vintage Galliano moment that feels deliberate, not nostalgic. The print, the silhouette—it's fashion history made fresh.
A Chanel-adjacent moment: girly without going cliché. The socks and flats are risky—and she pulls them off.
A tank and jeans look is a classic but it’s the Chanel bag, smile and confidence doing the heavy lifting.
Tailored, double-breasted, and unapologetically and gorgeously formal—this look puts Lola in the power-dressing lane, and it works.
Metallic, short, and sharp. Cavalli’s signature edge fits her perfectly here—just a strong dress and the right pose.
The scarf-as-skirt move adds just the right amount of edge to an otherwise basic tank-and-trouser combo. Unexpected, styled with intent—very New York street chic.
Understated and sharp. The strap detail lifts the all-black look just enough.