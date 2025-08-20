Lollapalooza 2026: The Artists We Are Anticipating
The countdown is on! BookMyShow Live has announced the return of Lollapalooza to India. From global icons to homegrown stars, here’s our dream line-up that could set the stage on fire.
If this happens, I’d start believing in humanity again. After conquering stages in India and abroad, imagine Diljit bringing his bhangra swagger to a festival crowd. Instant history!
Could 2026 be the year Billie brings her genre-defying magic to India? A headliner who can turn stadium silence into sing-alongs in seconds.
My pinch me moment is here! A DJ? A style Icon? She knows how to make techno feel chic. Peggy Gou’s beats might just be the late-night festival vibe we didn’t know we needed.
I’d be lying if I said ‘Saiyaara’ or ‘Ishq’ aren’t on my daily playlist. Faheem Abdullah, with his indie charm, feels like the kind of budding talent who could set both the stage and hearts on fire at Lola India.
13 members, razor-sharp choreography, and pop anthems. Seventeen are more than a K-pop group, they’re a phenomenon. With stadium-level energy, they can turn any festival into a full-blown spectacle.
The internet’s favorite soft-pop diarist. She’s the one you’ll cry to in the middle of a crowd and love every second of it.
The artist who turns everyday moments into rave-ready anthems. If he lands here, get ready for collective catharsis!
The new kids of K-pop with an ear for sticky hooks and an easygoing charm.Their festival debut in India could be the breakout moment.
Lighthearted and undeniably catchy. This indie-folk band has carved out a niche with their multilingual tracks. They’re the ones who’ll make you sway with strangers and leave smiling.
Nine voices, endless energy. They are K-pop’s reigning queens of sparkle who know how to turn a stage into pure spectacle and at at Lola India? It would be pure serotonin in motion.
The pulse of a youth movement. Raw, sharp, and unapologetic, this rap duo could bring the underground straight to the main stage.
Raja Kumari wears all her crowns at once. She’s brought Indian sounds to global stages without ever watering them down. Kumari at Lola would be a dream to watch!