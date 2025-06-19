Love Triangles To Binge If You Loved 'Materialists'

From swoon-worthy romances to emotionally messy entanglements, here are seven fun dramas to indulge in.

Vishakha Punjabi
Jun 19, 2025, 12:50 PM

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. A teen summer romance that grows into a stormy emotional tug-of-war. Are you team Connie or team Jere?

Gossip Girl (OG)

Blair, Chuck, and Nate. The Upper East Side’s golden love triangle. Toxic, tragic, but oh-so-addictive.

Bridgerton: Season 2

Anthony, Kate, and Edwina. Period romance with forbidden chemistry and repressed longing. Peak yearning.

Younger

Liza, Charles, and Josh. Age-gap meets career dilemmas meets romantic confusion. Manhattan drama at its finest.

Normal People

Connell, Marianne, and Jamie. Intense emotional undercurrents, class divide, and miscommunication. A triangle that hurts in all the right ways.

Emily In Paris

Emily, Gabriel, and Camille. Messy, fashionable, and oh-so-Parisian. A love triangle served with croissants and chaos.

Daisy Jones & The Six

Daisy, Billy, and Camila. Love, addiction, and betrayal wrapped in 70s rockstar energy. The tension is louder than the music.