Love Your Gua Sha? Here Are A Few More Tools To Try

Your guide to a snatched face is here.

Jade Roller

A hand roller made of stones that helps with puffiness and circulation.

Ice Roller

Perfect for a deeper, T-zoned massage .

Contour Ice Cube

Your summer day prescription with cucumbers.

Micro Current Device

Electronic tools that use gentle electrical currents to lift, firm, and tone the face muscles.

Kansa Wand

An Ayurvedic facial massage tool that detoxifies the skin and leaves you all glowy.

Face Cupping

Creates suction to boost circulation and promote collagen production.

Reflexology Wands

They are your go-to acupressure sticks.