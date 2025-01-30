Love Your Gua Sha? Here Are A Few More Tools To Try
Your guide to a snatched face is here.
A hand roller made of stones that helps with puffiness and circulation.
Perfect for a deeper, T-zoned massage .
Your summer day prescription with cucumbers.
Electronic tools that use gentle electrical currents to lift, firm, and tone the face muscles.
An Ayurvedic facial massage tool that detoxifies the skin and leaves you all glowy.
Creates suction to boost circulation and promote collagen production.
They are your go-to acupressure sticks.
