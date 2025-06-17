Luxury Bags That Blend Tradition And Trend

The people who said luxury and trends can't mix were truly lying, and I've got receipts to prove it!

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 17, 2025, 01:55 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Dior Saddle

Iconic design. Demin pattern. The best of both worlds!

Polène Numéro Neuf Mini

The classic silhouette with a charming twist!

Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo

The timeless pattern with the bow knot is the cutest pair ever!

Donna Vanni The Croc Shoulder Bag

Embossed croc leather with a hand-beaten golden lock and hand-painted edges is a dream!

Tarun Tahiliani The Bangle Pottlee

A traditional potli, but in leather? Count me in!

Gucci Horsebit 1955 Soft

The signature double ring and bar hardware in this gorgeous cherry red is a fashion heaven!

Sabyasachi The Shalimar Minaudière

Mughal gardens designed like gemstones. Opulent and both masculine and feminine.