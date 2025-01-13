We're Loving The Louis Vuitton x Murakami Pop-Ups Across The World!
The celebration to mark the 20-year collaboration between the global fashion powerhouse and artist Takashi Murakami, is al about beautiful aesthetics and frothy, fun fashion
It sees LV x Murakami pop-up stores exclusively open all through January, from Tokyo to London and New York
The crowd awaits at the Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton café on Cat Street in Harajuku, Tokyo
At Dover Street Market, Ginza
Stepping into the beautiful universe at London Soho
Celebration of the iconic collab at Joo Chiat, Singapore
LV x Murakami is also about unique immersive and culinary experiences
Bright colours and a cool vibe at this pop-up
Murakami’s signature flower cushions at a pop-up in Shanghai
Each exhibition is sure grabbing attention on the 'gram!
An installation on the stairs leading from the Harajuku station, Tokyo