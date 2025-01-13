We're Loving The Louis Vuitton x Murakami Pop-Ups Across The World!

The celebration to mark the 20-year collaboration between the global fashion powerhouse and artist Takashi Murakami, is al about beautiful aesthetics and frothy, fun fashion

Coolest Takeovers Hit The Globe

It sees LV x Murakami pop-up stores exclusively open all through January, from Tokyo to London and New York

Fashion Lovers Line Up...

The crowd awaits at the Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton café on Cat Street in Harajuku, Tokyo

Peek Into What's In Store!

At Dover Street Market, Ginza

Playful In Pink

Stepping into the beautiful universe at London Soho

Chic, Sensory Experience

Celebration of the iconic collab at Joo Chiat, Singapore

Grab Some Themed Coffee!

LV x Murakami is also about unique immersive and culinary experiences

Hues Said It!

Bright colours and a cool vibe at this pop-up

Flower Power

Murakami’s signature flower cushions at a pop-up in Shanghai

Vibrant Pop-Ups

Each exhibition is sure grabbing attention on the 'gram!

Step-ping Into Fashion

An installation on the stairs leading from the Harajuku station, Tokyo