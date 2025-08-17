Malaika Arora & Her Best Looks Through The Years
Malaika Arora has time and again proven that time passes on but her consistency with serving looks, remains. Take a look.
While the world was raving on about Shah Rukh Khan (as they should), Arora made her mark with this worldwide household hit.
The year is 2011, and all the hot girls are wearing the bandage dress, so naturally, Malla's wearing it too.
Leather was the linen back in the day, and no party was complete without it. But Malaika pulled it off effortlessly.
The OG Anarkali of Bollywood made heads turn at Lakmē Fashion Week in this stunning number!
Looking like a dream in this gorgeous yellow gown, she looked like she just walked out of a sunset!
An IIFA night calls for all things glamour, and Arora hit the spot just right. Golden gown paired with matching chandbalis put the whole look together.
A Sunset dress on Malla with bronzy makeup and silver hoops looks like a tropical dream!