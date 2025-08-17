Malaika Arora's Glowing Skin Secrets You Need To Know
From her go-to hacks to the luxe treatments she swears by, here’s how this icon keeps her skin radiant year-round.
Inside her beauty arsenal, from nutrient-rich smoothies to indulgent facials, Malaika’s glow is no longer a mystery.
She swears by 2-3 litres of water a day for skin detoxification and hydration.
Do not scrub your skin or use abrasive cleansers.
Sunscreen is the foundation of good skin, and Malaika never leaves home without hers.
Be easy on your gut, eat light and gut-friendly foods.
Malaika swears by deeply nourishing face creams and oils that work for her. Explore and find yours now!
Make sure to include plenty of berries, fibrous vegetables, probiotics and colours in your meals.
Venture into some light yoga and slowly progress to a more advanced level. It will pay off.
Get at least eight hours of sleep consistently every night.
Be confident in your skin, and love yourself just the way you are. That's most important.