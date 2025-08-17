Malaika Arora's Glowing Skin Secrets You Need To Know

From her go-to hacks to the luxe treatments she swears by, here’s how this icon keeps her skin radiant year-round.

Siya Bhambwani
Aug 17, 2025, 11:31 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial )

Her Glowing Skin Secrets Revealed

Inside her beauty arsenal, from nutrient-rich smoothies to indulgent facials, Malaika’s glow is no longer a mystery.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial )

Hydrate Inside Out

She swears by 2-3 litres of water a day for skin detoxification and hydration.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Cleanse Gently, Always

Do not scrub your skin or use abrasive cleansers.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Never Skip Sunscreen

Sunscreen is the foundation of good skin, and Malaika never leaves home without hers.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Glow From The Gut

Be easy on your gut, eat light and gut-friendly foods.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram / @malaikaaroraofficial )

Face Oils & Creams That Work

Malaika swears by deeply nourishing face creams and oils that work for her. Explore and find yours now!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial )

Eat For Your Skin

Make sure to include plenty of berries, fibrous vegetables, probiotics and colours in your meals.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Yoga = Skin Therapy

Venture into some light yoga and slowly progress to a more advanced level. It will pay off.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial )

Sleep Like A Queen

Get at least eight hours of sleep consistently every night.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram / @malaikaaroraofficial )

Glow With What You’ve Got

Be confident in your skin, and love yourself just the way you are. That's most important.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial )