Mango Madness: Juicy Beauty Products That Smell Like Summer

Most of us love mangoes, but imagine that sweet aroma all over your body. Tempting isn't it?

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 23, 2025, 11:35 AM
Photo Credit : ( Photo by pedro furtado: https://www.pexels.com/photo/young-woman-outdoors-holding-sliced-mango-28903091/ )

The Body Shop Mango Body Butter

Leaves your body smelling heavenly

LANEIGE Mango Lip Sleeping Mask

Get soft and hydrated lips in a jiffy

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub

Here's your ticket to baby soft skin, courtesy of the most gentle scrub and mango butter

52 Sundaze SPF 30 Mango Butter Lip Balm

Swipe, dab and glow! The most delicious lip protection

Dot & Key Mango Detan Clay Mask

The gold standard of refreshed skin, this mask draws out impurities while nourishing your skin

The Face Shop Mango Seed Creamy Foaming Cleanser

Hydrate and cleanse your skin in one simple step

Sephora Hair Sleeping Mask

Keeps your hair soft and ensures it's breakage free