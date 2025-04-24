Marble Nail Inspiration For Your Next Manicure

Getting your nails done? Swipe through these.

Vishakha Punjabi
Apr 24, 2025, 02:27 PM
Photo Credit : ( betina_goldstein )

Stick To Basics

For the water babies, who want take a dip in the teal marble nails.

Photo Credit : ( aistehaas )

French It

When it comes to getting your nails done, we all love a French edition.

Photo Credit : ( pearliepressed )

Moonlit

Starry night and nails of your dreams? Yes.

Photo Credit : ( pearliepressed )

Foiling

If you are someone who likes to feel regal with their nails, a neutral base with gold foiling is the way to go.

Photo Credit : ( perfectly_polished_by_lucy )

Cat Eyeing

You can never go wrong with purple hues.

Photo Credit : ( ambnailsss )

White On White

Minimalist girlies, I know what you are thinking, and yes these are the ones.

Photo Credit : ( _virgo.nails )

Experimental

Go bold or go home. These 3d nails are perfect for my maximalist girls out there.

Photo Credit : ( lovenailsbysarah )