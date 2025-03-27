Are Maxi Skirts Making A Comeback?

Summer is ready for this, so let's style these skirts to the T.

Vishakha Punjabi
Mar 27, 2025, 08:00 AM

Gigi Hadid

Powder blue, a low-waist skirt and those abs can get you everywhere.

Dua Lipa

A sparkly, itsy-bitsy top with that long skirt and a belt sure go a long way.

Emily Ratajkowski

Go bold or go home, we are mixing denims today.

Olivia Rodrigo

When you cannot get your life together, pick a co-ord that makes you look put together.

Taylor Swift

You can never go wrong with a classic white-on-white style move.

Bella Hadid

Are you a vintage girlie? Lean into strappy brown tops, washed denims and boots that can handle everything.

Sabrina Carpenter

Waist chain, thong straps and a tube top with your long skirt never disappoint.