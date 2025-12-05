Maximalism Takes Over The Indian Wedding Season
Bold, dramatic and unapologetically extra, this season’s wedding beauty looks are all about making a statement. Go over the top and let your look outshine all the drama.
Bold jewel tones are it this season rich, radiant, and absolutely perfect for wedding-guest glam.
Glass skin is the real spotlight stealer this wedding season. Think extra highlighter and shimmer eyeshadow.
Bold on the eyes and soft on the lips. Apparently that's the new wedding season memo and we're so here for it.
Go full desi-maximalist with matha patis & parandis, stealing everyone’s thunder. Channel your inner desi diva.
Glossy, high-shine hair is the new wedding power move, instantly elevating any look with modern polish..
Bindis are back in the spotlight, and it’s perfection. Vibrant, expressive, and culturally iconic.
Crystals and metallic accents elevate traditional mehendi into a sparkling accessory
Nail rings, chrome finishes, and motif art turn nails into standout wedding accessories.