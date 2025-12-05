Maximalism Takes Over The Indian Wedding Season

Bold, dramatic and unapologetically extra, this season’s wedding beauty looks are all about making a statement. Go over the top and let your look outshine all the drama.

Nirali S
Dec 05, 2025, 12:42 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

Jewel-Toned Eyes Steal The Spotlight

Bold jewel tones are it this season rich, radiant, and absolutely perfect for wedding-guest glam.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @hinakhan )

Glass skin But Make It Wedding Coded

Glass skin is the real spotlight stealer this wedding season. Think extra highlighter and shimmer eyeshadow.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

Fluttery Lashes, Barely There Lips

Bold on the eyes and soft on the lips. Apparently that's the new wedding season memo and we're so here for it.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @janhvikapoor )

Hair Bling Louder Than The Drama

Go full desi-maximalist with matha patis & parandis, stealing everyone’s thunder. Channel your inner desi diva.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @jacquelienefernandez )

Super Glossy Sleek Styles Take Charge

Glossy, high-shine hair is the new wedding power move, instantly elevating any look with modern polish..

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

The Bindi Makes A Comeback

Bindis are back in the spotlight, and it’s perfection. Vibrant, expressive, and culturally iconic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @janhvikapoor )

Bejewelled Henna Gets its Bling Back

Crystals and metallic accents elevate traditional mehendi into a sparkling accessory

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @amamajewels )

Nails Finally Get Their Moment

Nail rings, chrome finishes, and motif art turn nails into standout wedding accessories.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kavyapotluriofficial )