Ariana Grande to Demi Moore: Meet Oscar 2025's First-Time Nominees

There's a long list of Hollywood stars who have got their first-ever Oscar nod this year.

Demi Moore

Best Actress, 'The Substance'

Ariana Grande

Best Supporting Actress, 'Wicked'

Kieran Culkin

Best Supporting Actor, 'A Real Pain'

Zoe Saldaña

Best Supporting Actress, 'Emilia Pérez'

Karla Sofía Gascón

Best Actress, 'Emilia Pérez'

Fernanda Torres

Best Actress, 'I'm Still Here'

Jeremy Strong

Best Supporting Actor, 'The Apprentice '

Mikey Madison

Best Actress, 'Anora'

Sebastian Stan

Best Actor, 'The Apprentice'

Guy Pearce

Best Supporting Actor, 'The Brutalist'

Monica Barbaro

Best Supporting Actress, 'A Complete Unknown'

Isabella Rossellini

Best Supporting Actress, 'Conclave'

Yura Borisov

Best Supporting Actor, 'Anora'