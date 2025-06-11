Meet The New Harry Potter Cast!
Our favourite childhood book series just got a new look in the movie franchise, welcoming a whole new generation of wizards and witches into Hogwarts.
It's like the end of an era to see a new kid enter Hogwarts as Harry; we are thrilled and hit with nostalgia.
One of the smartest students at Hogwarts and a close friend of Harry and Ron, we either loved her or wanted to be her.
He is by far arguably one of the best characters in the series, with the actor's red hair and mischievous look, we are excited to see what he brings to the screen as Ron.
Harry’s arch enemy, Draco Malfoy, is a student who belongs to the Slytherin house. He often bullies Harry.
Another member of Gryffindor, Seamus Finnigan, is one of Harry’s classmates at Hogwarts.
Paravati Patil is a Ravenclaw at Hogwarts, and we are excited to see more representation with the new series.
The Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Dumbledore, is a powerful wizard, the most senior professor at Hogwarts and an early mentor figure for Harry.
The half-giant Hagrid is a Hogwarts gamekeeper. He is the first to inform young Harry that he’s a wizard and is everyone's favourite of all time.
The head of the Gryffindor House at Hogwarts, Minerva McGonagall, is a transfiguration professor and an early ally of Harry, Ron, and Hermione.
The mother of Ron, Fred, George and Ginny, Molly Weasley, is the English pure-blood witch we adore.
He is cold towards his students (particularly Gryffindors) and many of his fellow professors, and soon Harry begins to suspect Snape may have ties to the dark Lord Voldemort.
He has a massive influence in the magic world. He believes in pure-blood supremacy and chooses to avoid listening to Harry and Dumbledore when they reveal that Voldemort is still alive.