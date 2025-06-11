Meet The New Harry Potter Cast!

Our favourite childhood book series just got a new look in the movie franchise, welcoming a whole new generation of wizards and witches into Hogwarts.

Vishakha Punjabi
Jun 11, 2025, 11:58 AM

Dominic McLaughlin As Harry Potter

It's like the end of an era to see a new kid enter Hogwarts as Harry; we are thrilled and hit with nostalgia.

Arabella Stanton As Hermione Granger

One of the smartest students at Hogwarts and a close friend of Harry and Ron, we either loved her or wanted to be her.

Alastair Stout As Ron Weasley

He is by far arguably one of the best characters in the series, with the actor's red hair and mischievous look, we are excited to see what he brings to the screen as Ron.

Lox Pratt As Draco Malfoy

Harry’s arch enemy, Draco Malfoy, is a student who belongs to the Slytherin house. He often bullies Harry.

Leo Earley As Seamus Finnigan

Another member of Gryffindor, Seamus Finnigan, is one of Harry’s classmates at Hogwarts.

Alessia Leoni As Parvati Patil

Paravati Patil is a Ravenclaw at Hogwarts, and we are excited to see more representation with the new series.

John Lithgow As Albus Dumbledore

The Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Dumbledore, is a powerful wizard, the most senior professor at Hogwarts and an early mentor figure for Harry.

Nick Frost As Rubeus Hagrid

The half-giant Hagrid is a Hogwarts gamekeeper. He is the first to inform young Harry that he’s a wizard and is everyone's favourite of all time.

Janet McTeer As Minerva McGonagall

The head of the Gryffindor House at Hogwarts, Minerva McGonagall, is a transfiguration professor and an early ally of Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Katherine Parkinson As Molly Weasley

The mother of Ron, Fred, George and Ginny, Molly Weasley, is the English pure-blood witch we adore.

Paapa Essiedu As Severus Snape

He is cold towards his students (particularly Gryffindors) and many of his fellow professors, and soon Harry begins to suspect Snape may have ties to the dark Lord Voldemort.

Bertie Carvel As Cornelius Fudge

He has a massive influence in the magic world. He believes in pure-blood supremacy and chooses to avoid listening to Harry and Dumbledore when they reveal that Voldemort is still alive.