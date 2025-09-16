From Arabic To Minimalist: 10 Stunning Mehendi Designs Trending In 2025
Sweet treats, stylish kurtis, and makeup ready to slay—festival season is near! Here are 10 mehendi designs you need to try to up the ante.
Just like their stunning architecture, Arabic mehendi designs are full of flowing floral patterns, bold lines, and elegant swirls.
Think intricate patterns, traditional motifs and hands that resemble embroidery patterns. The classic Indian henna is perfect for every occasion.
Imagine Fawad Khan, but in the form of a henna design. Elegant florals, geometric patterns, and intricate fills.
This is like the clean girl aesthetic, but in the henna world. Go for subtle, delicate motifs that scream 'less is more.'
When you want to serve diva core, opt for a modern design that brings out your Gen Z personality in the best way possible.
From Alia Bhatt to Sonakshi Sinha, these modern-day brides are opting for minimalist designs, making their bridal hands look super chic.
Want your mehendi to stand out this festive season? Go Moroccan with sharp geometric patterns, detailed line art, and edgy motifs for a bold, and standout look.
Festive and wedding season are both upon us and for all our 2025 brides, don't forget that cheesy initial letter engraved of your soon-to-be spouse.
Festive mehendi designs are supposed to be full of life, a little bit traditional and a lot more fun. Mix different styles together and see the results.
Use this as your ultimate mehendi style guide and rock the henna aesthetic this festive season!