Men Who Stepped It Up At The 2025 Golden Globes

Presenting the best dressed men at the 82nd Golden Globes

Jonathan Van Ness stunned in an unmatched strapless gown by Christian Siriano

Sing Sing star Colman Domingo wore a monochrome look by Valentino, playing with patterns and textures

Actor and model Alton Mason graced the red carpet in a backless, halterneck blouse

Eddie Redmayne wore a checkered Valentino suit referencing his chess-obsessed character from The Day Of The Jackal

Jeremy Strong dropped jaws in his velvet sea-foam green suit and matching bucket hat from Loro Piana

Squid Game star, Lee Jung Jae, strolled in wearing an all-black suit from Gucci

Andrew Scott strutted in wearing a monochromatic Tiffany suit in blue from Vivian Westwood

Glen Powell opted for a custom Giorgio Armani suit and sunglasses from Oliver Peoples

Timothée Chalamet went the classic way in Tom Ford suit and a chic skinny, navy blue scarf

Social media star Josh Richards wore a chic, YSL full black number

Adam Bordy chose to don an emerald green suit from Prada