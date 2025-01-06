Men Who Stepped It Up At The 2025 Golden Globes
Presenting the best dressed men at the 82nd Golden Globes
Jonathan Van Ness stunned in an unmatched strapless gown by Christian Siriano
Sing Sing star Colman Domingo wore a monochrome look by Valentino, playing with patterns and textures
Actor and model Alton Mason graced the red carpet in a backless, halterneck blouse
Eddie Redmayne wore a checkered Valentino suit referencing his chess-obsessed character from The Day Of The Jackal
Jeremy Strong dropped jaws in his velvet sea-foam green suit and matching bucket hat from Loro Piana
Squid Game star, Lee Jung Jae, strolled in wearing an all-black suit from Gucci
Andrew Scott strutted in wearing a monochromatic Tiffany suit in blue from Vivian Westwood
Glen Powell opted for a custom Giorgio Armani suit and sunglasses from Oliver Peoples
Timothée Chalamet went the classic way in Tom Ford suit and a chic skinny, navy blue scarf
Social media star Josh Richards wore a chic, YSL full black number
Adam Bordy chose to don an emerald green suit from Prada
